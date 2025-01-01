About this product
This pack contains a mix of our Strawberry Kush, Ganja Grape, Chronic Cherry, and Blazin' Blue Raspberry gummies.
MKX is the #1 gummy brand in the state, and our gummies are always made using premium distillate. We believe our patients deserve the best, and MKX was founded on the idea of patients over profits.
Our gummies are available in 100mg and 200mg sizes. We also have live hash rosin, deep sleep, and fast-acting gummies!
ALL FLAVORS:
Blazin' Blue Raspberry | Cali Lime | Canna Mango | Chronic Cherry | Ganja Grape | Gorilla Grapefruit | Green Apple | Juicy Watermelon | Lemon Haze | Pineapple Express | Strawberry Kush | Tangerine Dream
GLUTEN FREE
NO MILK, EGGS, SHELLFISH, TREE NUTS, PEANUTS, OR WHEAT WERE USED DURING PRODUCTION OF THIS PRODUCT.
CONTAINS HIGHLY REFINED COCONUT OIL (NOT CONSIDERED AN ALLERGEN)
About this brand
MKX Oil Company
MKX Oil Co is a true patient-over-profit company. Michigan medical cannabis patients have access to the cleanest, high-potency cannabis products crafted with care and the most attention to detail. Integrity is essential to MKX Oil Co. The dedicated team produces premium products with the highest standards and most transparency.
MKX Oil Co is here to the rescue, supplying Michigan the healthiest, organically cultivated, pesticide-free, and chemical-free cannabis products.
History
The founder has been part of the medical cannabis industry since 2013, and a supporter of the plant for longer. His years in medicinal cannabis revealed that not every patient’s needs were being met. Clean cannabis was hard to come by, and he longed to provide something better for folks throughout Michigan. He started developing a brand, leaping every hurdle from compliance to faulty cartridges. After perfecting every aspect, he was ready to reveal his premium cannabis oils to the world. MKX Oil Co launched in 2017.
Process:
All MKX Oil Co products start as organically grown cannabis flowers, cultivated indoors for maximum cleanliness and quality control. MKX Oil Co strives to be as close to a medical institution possible, producing their oils with methods and inputs of the highest grade. MKX Oil Co cartridges are free from solvents and MCT oil, users experience pure cannabinoids and terpenes with every drag. And their purity is proven. MKX’s distillate renders between 90-93% THC and 94-98% entire spectrum cannabinoids, the highest testing in the state.
Products
MKX Oil Co. offers a vast selection of premium cannabis products. Our two most popular being our strain-specific distillate cartridges, and our THC Gummies.
Aside from those we have a various selection of different edibles, vapes, and flower.
License(s)
- MI, US: PR-000176
- MI, US: AU-P-000466
- MI, US: PR-000349
- MI, US: AU-P-000161
