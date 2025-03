Mockingbird Topical Creams are made with CO2-extracted full-spectrum oil, jojoba oil, and high-quality essential oils. With a ratio of 1000mg THC to 500mg CBD, our creams are non-transdermal and non-psychoactive. Mockingbird’s Mississippi Heat is made with eucalyptus, tea tree, and copaiba. Fatty lipids from CO2 oil prevent our topical creams from separating.

