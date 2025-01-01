About this product
Mockingbird CO2 Full Spectrum 1g Dart: Gluelato
About this strain
- Negatives:Dry mouth
- Feelings:RelaxedEuphoricUplifted
- Helps with:PainAnxietyDepression
Gluelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Gelato #45. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gluelato is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gluelato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gluelato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gluelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Float, Gluelato features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gluelato typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gluelato is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gluelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.