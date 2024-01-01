Mockingbird Full Spectrum Gummies are infused with clean, potent full spectrum CO2 oil made from fresh in-house biomass. The gummies are infused with THC oil rather than sprayed for consistent dosing and superior taste. No silicone spray is used as a heat protectant on our gummies. Mockingbird Full Spectrum Gummies are available in 10-count, 100mg packages in Orange Crème, Lemon Drop, Tropical Punch, and Watermelon.
Mockingbird is dedicated to being Mississippi's cutting-edge source for medical cannabis of the highest quality. We are committed to understanding and meeting the needs of patients and to providing exceptional service and support. Mockingbird is proud to be a trusted partner in the growing medical cannabis market in our home state of Mississippi, upholding the highest standards of safety and efficacy in all our products.
This information is for educational purposes only. These products are extremely potent. Cognitive & physical impairment may result from use. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of cannabis or cannabis products. Do not use during pregnancy due to risk of birth defects. Keep cannabis products in childproof containers and out of the reach of children and pets. For poison exposure, call 1-800-222-1222. Store products in a cool, dry place.