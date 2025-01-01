Mockingbird pre-rolls are made from our highest quality flower with no trim ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience with the convenience pre-rolls provide.



Peanut Butter Cookies is one of Mockingbird's new strains from our Fall 2023 pheno-hunt!

Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, α-Humulene, d-Limonene

