Mockingbird Premium Cannabis Smalls are our high-quality flower in perfect grinder-sized buds. With our Premium Smalls, there is no need to break down the bud. Available in a variety of strains, just grind and enjoy!



DRAGON FRUIT JUICE

Hybrid: 50/50 Indica/Sativa (Snow Lotus x Silver Haze)

Terpenes: d-Limonene, α-Pinene, β-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

Long-lasting, heady effects.

