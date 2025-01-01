Mockingbird Premium Flower is now available in 7g bags of grinder-ready flower in a variety of strains.



APPLE FRITTER

Hybrid: 50/50 Indica/Sativa (Sour Apple x Animal Cookies)

Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, α-Humulene, α-Pinene, Linalool

Sweet and earthy with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.

