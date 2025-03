MOCKINGBIRD'S LEPRECHAUN GOLD: 2024 MAGNOLIA STATE CANNABIS CUP WINNER BEST INDICA FLOWER!



Mockingbird Premium Flower Jarred 1/8s are produced and hand-trimmed in our state-of-the-art facility utilizing the highest quality nutrients and cultivars available. Constantly rotating strains and new genetics ensure a high-quality selection to match this high-quality product.



Leprechaun Gold is one of the first phenotypes released from our Fall 2023 Pheno-hunt!

read more