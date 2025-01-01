Mockingbird Premium Flower Jarred 1/8s are produced and hand-trimmed in our state-of-the-art facility utilizing the highest quality nutrients and cultivars available. Constantly rotating strains and new genetics ensure a high-quality selection to match this high-quality product.



Tiki Tom #5 is one of the phenotypes featured in our Fall 2023 Pheno-hunt!



26.8% THC

Terpenes: d-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, β-Pinene, Linalool

