About this product
Hip + Joint CBD Pet Treats | 25MG Full Spectrum CBD | Joint Support + Mobility
Support your pet’s mobility and comfort with 25mg CBD per treat, plus added ingredients for joint health. Ideal for aging dogs, active pups, and breeds prone to joint issues.
Contains 30 servings - Soft Chews - Chicken + Sweet Potato Flavor
Hemp derived. Contains <0.3% ∆9 THC.
Support your pet’s mobility and comfort with 25mg CBD per treat, plus added ingredients for joint health. Ideal for aging dogs, active pups, and breeds prone to joint issues.
Contains 30 servings - Soft Chews - Chicken + Sweet Potato Flavor
Hemp derived. Contains <0.3% ∆9 THC.
Calmpanion | Hip + Joint + Prebiotic Digestive Support Hemp Pet Chews
Pet TreatsTHC -CBD -
Calmpanion | Hip + Joint + Prebiotic Digestive Support Hemp Pet Chews
Pet TreatsTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
Hip + Joint CBD Pet Treats | 25MG Full Spectrum CBD | Joint Support + Mobility
Support your pet’s mobility and comfort with 25mg CBD per treat, plus added ingredients for joint health. Ideal for aging dogs, active pups, and breeds prone to joint issues.
Contains 30 servings - Soft Chews - Chicken + Sweet Potato Flavor
Hemp derived. Contains <0.3% ∆9 THC.
Support your pet’s mobility and comfort with 25mg CBD per treat, plus added ingredients for joint health. Ideal for aging dogs, active pups, and breeds prone to joint issues.
Contains 30 servings - Soft Chews - Chicken + Sweet Potato Flavor
Hemp derived. Contains <0.3% ∆9 THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Modifi Brands
At Modifi Brands, we believe in the transformative power of nature when paired with purpose. What began as a simple pursuit of wellness has evolved into a dynamic family of hemp and cannabinoid-focused brands, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. From the fitness-minded athlete to the relaxation-seeking adult, the wellness-focused woman to the devoted pet parent.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
Notice a problem?Report this item