4,000mg Hemp Relief + Recover Soothing Lotion | Full Spectrum CBD
A soothing, fast-absorbing lotion formulated to help support skin hydration and overall wellness.
Hemp derived. Contains <0.3% ∆9 THC.
4,000mg Hemp Relief + Recover Soothing Lotion | Full Spectrum CBD
Modifi Brands
At Modifi Brands, we believe in the transformative power of nature when paired with purpose. What began as a simple pursuit of wellness has evolved into a dynamic family of hemp and cannabinoid-focused brands, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. From the fitness-minded athlete to the relaxation-seeking adult, the wellness-focused woman to the devoted pet parent.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
