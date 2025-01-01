About this product
5,000mg High CBDA Max Strength Relief Full Spectrum Tincture | 165mg Per Serving
High-potency relief, the Natural Way. Modifi’s 5000mg CBDA Tincture is formulated for advanced support. Packed with full-spectrum cannabinoids and rich in raw CBDA for maximum bioavailability.
Hemp derived. Contains <0.3% ∆9 THC
Fulfillment
About this brand
Modifi Brands
At Modifi Brands, we believe in the transformative power of nature when paired with purpose. What began as a simple pursuit of wellness has evolved into a dynamic family of hemp and cannabinoid-focused brands, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. From the fitness-minded athlete to the relaxation-seeking adult, the wellness-focused woman to the devoted pet parent.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
