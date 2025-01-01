About this product
Modifi High-CBDA Softgels | 100mg Per Capsule | Full Spectrum Hemp Extract | Extra Strength | 30 Count
Powerful support in one softgel. Modifi’s 100mg High-CBDA capsules deliver Extra-Strength, full-spectrum hemp relief.
Hemp derived. Contains <0.3% ∆9 THC.
About this brand
Modifi Brands
At Modifi Brands, we believe in the transformative power of nature when paired with purpose. What began as a simple pursuit of wellness has evolved into a dynamic family of hemp and cannabinoid-focused brands, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. From the fitness-minded athlete to the relaxation-seeking adult, the wellness-focused woman to the devoted pet parent.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
