Recover Gummy | 25mg CBD + 25mg CBG + 150mg Ashwagandha | Full-Spectrum Wellness Support | 30-Count
Bounce back with our Recover Gummies—crafted with CBD, CBG, and ashwagandha to support relaxation, balance, and everyday recovery.
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Ashwaganda, Natural Flavor, Natural Color
Bounce back with our Recover Gummies—crafted with CBD, CBG, and ashwagandha to support relaxation, balance, and everyday recovery.
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Ashwaganda, Natural Flavor, Natural Color
Modifi Brands
At Modifi Brands, we believe in the transformative power of nature when paired with purpose. What began as a simple pursuit of wellness has evolved into a dynamic family of hemp and cannabinoid-focused brands, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. From the fitness-minded athlete to the relaxation-seeking adult, the wellness-focused woman to the devoted pet parent.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
