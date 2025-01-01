About this product
Dreamy Vibz – Nighttime Gummy | 20mg Delta-8 THC + 10mg CBN | Mixed Berry | 30 Count
Drift into sleep with Dreamy Vibz—a calming gummy crafted with 20mg Delta-8 THC and 10mg CBN to help you unwind, relax, and wake up refreshed.
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor, Natural Color
Drift into sleep with Dreamy Vibz—a calming gummy crafted with 20mg Delta-8 THC and 10mg CBN to help you unwind, relax, and wake up refreshed.
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor, Natural Color
Fulfillment
About this product
Dreamy Vibz – Nighttime Gummy | 20mg Delta-8 THC + 10mg CBN | Mixed Berry | 30 Count
Drift into sleep with Dreamy Vibz—a calming gummy crafted with 20mg Delta-8 THC and 10mg CBN to help you unwind, relax, and wake up refreshed.
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor, Natural Color
Drift into sleep with Dreamy Vibz—a calming gummy crafted with 20mg Delta-8 THC and 10mg CBN to help you unwind, relax, and wake up refreshed.
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor, Natural Color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Modifi Brands
At Modifi Brands, we believe in the transformative power of nature when paired with purpose. What began as a simple pursuit of wellness has evolved into a dynamic family of hemp and cannabinoid-focused brands, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. From the fitness-minded athlete to the relaxation-seeking adult, the wellness-focused woman to the devoted pet parent.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
Notice a problem?Report this item