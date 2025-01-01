About this product
Good Vibz – Unflavored Drink Mix | 4-Pack | 5mg THC + 5mg CBD + 3mg THCV + Electrolytes + B12
Flavor-free. Buzz-full. Good Vibz unflavored drink mix packets deliver 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 3mg THCV, plus electrolytes and B12—for clean, balanced energy anytime, anywhere.
Ingredients
5mg Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC, 5mg CBD (Cannabidiol),3 mg THCV (Tetrahydrocannabivarin), Electrolyte Blend (Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium), Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin – 100 mcg), Soluble Fiber, Silica (anti-caking), Citric Acid
For adults 21+. Do not drive or operate machinery after use. Keep out of reach of children. Not intended for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals. Check your state laws before purchasing.The FDA has not evaluated this product.
About this brand
Modifi Brands
At Modifi Brands, we believe in the transformative power of nature when paired with purpose. What began as a simple pursuit of wellness has evolved into a dynamic family of hemp and cannabinoid-focused brands, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. From the fitness-minded athlete to the relaxation-seeking adult, the wellness-focused woman to the devoted pet parent.
Our family of brands is comprised of Modifi, Beleaf Life's Oils, Calmpanion, and VĪBZ — all curated in-house, made in the USA, and 3rd party lab tested.
We’re here to modifi lives, naturally.
