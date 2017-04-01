About this product
Bullrider effects
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
