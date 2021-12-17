About this product
Animal Mints X Kush Mints #11
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with Kush Mints. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use, while Kush Mints shines through features like a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale.
THC: 29-31%
Total Cannabinoids: 35-37%
About this strain
Animal Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready to have a good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.
