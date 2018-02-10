About this strain
Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.
Boss OG effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Mohave Cannabis Co. represents good people, good weed, and good times. Everything we do is for our patients’ well-being. We’re committed to the core values of quality, fun, family, care, and community. From schools of fish to valleys of green, where there’s water, there’s life. Jump in, float the current, wet your feet, and clear your head. We celebrate the river and the gifts that it brings. The river is good medicine and it is our story. Mohave’s business model is inspired by nature’s abundance and generosity. It is our priority and purpose to give back. We are a family, a movement, a brotherhood. No membership is required. We’ve witnessed the ability of cannabis to relieve pain, bring people together, and encourage goodwill. Cannabis helps us to appreciate the moment and each other. Our products include Mohave Green (flower), Mohave Xtracts (concentrates), and Mohave Munch (edibles). Visit us at www.MohaveCannabis.com. You know where to find us.