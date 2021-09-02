About this product
Bubblegum X Gelato 41
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics
Immediate sensation of serenity and mellowness. Somebody seems to have walked over to the controls to the world and turned up the gravity a bit. A strong desire to sit and stay indoors arises. Good for Relaxation, rest, and pain management. The exhaled smoke has a smooth and bold flavor similar to that of a dark roast coffee or charred popcorn. This strain has a sour skunky musk gives way to a mellow minty aroma with hints of sweetness and are high density nugs that crack like a whip when broken apart.
About this strain
Bubblegum Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready to have a good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.
