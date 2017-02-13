About this product
Mohave - Chiesel Shatter
About this strain
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
Chiesel effects
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Mohave Cannabis Co
Mohave Cannabis Co. represents good people, good weed, and good times. Everything we do is for our patients’ well-being. We’re committed to the core values of quality, fun, family, care, and community. From schools of fish to valleys of green, where there’s water, there’s life. Jump in, float the current, wet your feet, and clear your head. We celebrate the river and the gifts that it brings. The river is good medicine and it is our story. Mohave’s business model is inspired by nature’s abundance and generosity. It is our priority and purpose to give back. We are a family, a movement, a brotherhood. No membership is required. We’ve witnessed the ability of cannabis to relieve pain, bring people together, and encourage goodwill. Cannabis helps us to appreciate the moment and each other. Our products include Mohave Green (flower), Mohave Xtracts (concentrates), and Mohave Munch (edibles). Visit us at www.MohaveCannabis.com. You know where to find us.