Heatwave effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
