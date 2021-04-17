About this product
Gas Stank is an incredibly potent and loud strain! The pungent aromas of diesel gas mixed with earth and lemony pine will reach out and smack the smoker when the jar is first opened! The high comes on quickly with a mellow warmth that quickly spreads through the body leaving one’s mind totally carefree and at ease.
About this strain
All Gas OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of All Gas OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
All Gas OG effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
17% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready to have a good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.
