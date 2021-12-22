About this product
High Octane OG X Gelato 41
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics
About this strain
Grown by the team at Cookies Fam, Hi-Octane is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Octane. It’s perfect for when it’s time to quiet down and go to bed. The strain has been used for numerous crosses and continues to infuse strains with its tasty terpenes. Expect an aroma and flavor that is gassy with a smooth, creamy, and floral finish on the exhale. Next time you are looking for some gas, Hi-Octane might be the right choice.
Hi-Octane effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Epilepsy
33% of people say it helps with epilepsy
Multiple sclerosis
33% of people say it helps with multiple sclerosis
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready to have a good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.
