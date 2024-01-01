Mohave Gold Crumble - Horchata (H) - 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

"——
Crafted with precision in a proprietary process that works to preserve as much of the cultivar’s cannabinoid and terpene profile as possible, Mohave Gold concentrates delivers a well-rounded and balanced high."

About this strain

Horchata is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Mochi Gelato. The effects of Horchata are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it’s a smooth smoke that tastes earthy, floral, and woody. Horchata effects are uplifting and relaxing. Some consumers say this strain makes them extra talkative. Medical marijuana patients choose Horchata to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD and depression. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with pinene and ocimene as the secondary terpenes. Horchata is 20% THC, although actual THC percentage may vary from grower to grower. This strain pairs well with evening activities but could also be used for stimulating conversation among friends. The popular Horchata in 2022 comes from Compound Genetics, though WyEast Genetics also sells crosses of it.

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
