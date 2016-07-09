Mohave Gold Distillate Cartridge - Pink Sunset (H) - 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

"——
Our ultra refined distillate carts use strain specific cannabis derived terpenes sourced from our high-quality premium indoor flower, allowing for a true strain profile. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Our flower. Our distillate. Our terpenes. All in-house."

About this strain

Pink Sunset is the indica phenotype of the delicious indica-dominant hybrid Sunset Sherbert. This sugary strain has roots in Girl Scout Cookies, but pushes the functional sedation of its OG Kush and Cherry Pie parentage into the realm of full-body relaxation. Use this strain after work to unwind or on the way to bed as a dreamy dessert that combats insomnia, chronic pain, and nausea.   

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
