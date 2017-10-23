Mohave Gold Distillate Cartridge - Sweet Tooth (I) - 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Sweet and tangy berry aromas with citrus high notes waft from deep forest green almost purple nugs. Long thin pistils grow in clumps from the dense surface covered in trichomes like a lawn sparkling with morning dew. Each inhale is smooth and fruity complimented by the tart, burnt oaky exhale. This Indica dominant hybrid is soothing and mellow, leaving you with a very lazy high.
——
Our ultra refined distillate carts use strain specific cannabis derived terpenes sourced from our high-quality premium indoor flower, allowing for a true strain profile. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Our flower. Our distillate. Our terpenes. All in-house.

About this strain

Sweet Tooth is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian and Nepali. Sweet Tooth provides uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. This strain was awarded 1st place at the Cannabis Cup in 2001.

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
