Mohave Gold Shatter - Chiesel (S) - 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
