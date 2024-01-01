About this product
Mohave Gold Shatter - Pineapple MAC (H) - 1g
Pineapple MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Pineapple MAC has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Pineapple MAC is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pineapple MAC effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pineapple MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Zodiak Genetics, Pineapple MAC features flavors like pineapple, floral, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pineapple MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pineapple MAC is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.