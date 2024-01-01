Mohave Gold Shatter - Pineapple MAC (H) - 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

"——
Crafted with precision in a proprietary process that works to preserve as much of the cultivar’s cannabinoid and terpene profile as possible, Mohave Gold concentrates delivers a well-rounded and balanced high."

About this strain

Pineapple MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Pineapple MAC has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Pineapple MAC is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pineapple MAC effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pineapple MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Zodiak Genetics, Pineapple MAC features flavors like pineapple, floral, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pineapple MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pineapple MAC is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mohave Cannabis Co.
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
Notice a problem?Report this item