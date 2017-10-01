Mohave Cannabis Co
Blue Lights
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
