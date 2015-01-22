Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mohave Cannabis Co

Mohave Cannabis Co

Blueberry

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

A toke of Blueberry delivers users to a blissful haze of physical wellness. This Indica-leaning Hybrid features resounding berry-esque aromas, coupled with a sweet woody flavor that delights every palate. Blueberry’s soothing euphoria is an excellent choice for eradicating pain and tension in the evening.

Blueberry effects

Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!