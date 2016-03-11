Mohave Cannabis Co
Madman OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The folks at Mohave Green proudly introduce their Madman OG, a potent and decadent Indica flower. This cross of LA Confidential x OG Kush clocks out as high as 24% THC content, perfect for those in need of stronger medicine. With sultry coffee flavors and earthen notes, Madman OG blankets users in a peaceful body high and freedom from insomnia.
Madman OG effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
