Mohave Cannabis Co
Purple Cadillac
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Cruise through cannabliss when you take a ride on Purple Cadillac by Mohave Green. This Hybrid flower boasts beautiful green and purple coloring, coated in crystal trichomes that belie its potency. Purple Cadillac’s grape, woodsy flavors flood the limbs with a heavy body buzz that gently focuses the mind.
Cadillac Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!