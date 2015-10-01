Mohave Cannabis Co
Purple Urkle
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Purple Urkle by Mohave Green is a decadent cannabis flower whose flavors are as complex as its effects are blissful. This soothing Indica strain combines skunk, grapes and berry aromas into a cornucopia of sweetness. A toke of Purple Urkle knocks out pain, deeply relaxing mind and body and shipping off both to a far-off dreamland.
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
