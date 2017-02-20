Loading…
Mohave Cannabis Co

THC Bomb

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

A toke of Mohave Green THC Bomb dive bomb the body with a blast of cannabinoid potency. This potent flower blends a Hybrid mix of effects, balancing physical wellness with euphoric, peaceful moods. With delicious earthen and herbal flavors, THC Bomb dazzles every tokers’ bowl.

THC Bomb effects

Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
