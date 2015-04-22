Mohave Cannabis Co
The White
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Balanced Hybrid Genetics: Phenotype of OG Kush Flavor: earthy, pine, woody, kushy High: relaxed, happy, euphoric, uplifted This mysterious strain, supposedly from somewhere in Florida and originally called “Triangle,” is aptly named; The White is covered with so many white trichomes that the buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as a true hybrid effect with equal body and head sensation, and definitely very potent.
The White effects
264 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
