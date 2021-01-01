Mohave Cannabis Co
Valley OG
Valley OG marijuana strain is a 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid. This kush has everything OG fans appreciate - strong and distinct flavor and great mind-body high. Be mindful of the dose, this weed delivers a strong punch due to high THC concentration. This herb is not recommended for beginners and users with low tolerance. Valley OG marijuana is good for evening and nighttime medicinal and recreational use.
