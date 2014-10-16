Loading…
Mohave Cannabis Co

White Widow

HybridTHC 17%CBD

Balance physical and mental wellness with a taste of White Widow, cultivated by the pros at Mohave Green. This deliciously crystal-covered bud preludes the potency to come, as White Widow slams both body and mind with euphoric bliss. With herbal and earthen flavors, White Widow deserves to be in every connoisseur’s cabinet.

White Widow effects

Happy
56%
Euphoric
52%
Talkative
26%
Dry mouth
33%
Dry eyes
19%
Dizzy
8%
Stress
35%
Anxiety
26%
Pain
25%
