Mohave Half Oz - Cream Pie Kush (I) - 14g
Cream Pie Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Cream Pie Kush boasts a creamy and sweet flavor profile along with a well-balanced combination of relaxing and uplifting effects. With a THC content of around 18-22%, Cream Pie Kush caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate potency experience. Leafly customers often report feeling a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and creative inspiration when using Cream Pie Kush. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Cream Pie Kush to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its soothing effects can provide relief from both physical and mental discomfort, making it a versatile choice for various medical conditions. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Cream Pie Kush features flavors reminiscent of sweet cream, vanilla, and a subtle earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Cream Pie Kush typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram.