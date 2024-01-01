Mohave Half Oz - Cream Pie Kush (I) - 14g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

"All Shapes. All Sizes.
——
Sometimes less is more, but this is not one of those times. The Mohave Half Oz boasts the same premium self-cultivated flower you all know and love in a bag sized just right to keep the good times rolling."

About this strain

Cream Pie Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Cream Pie Kush boasts a creamy and sweet flavor profile along with a well-balanced combination of relaxing and uplifting effects. With a THC content of around 18-22%, Cream Pie Kush caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate potency experience. Leafly customers often report feeling a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and creative inspiration when using Cream Pie Kush. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Cream Pie Kush to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its soothing effects can provide relief from both physical and mental discomfort, making it a versatile choice for various medical conditions. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Cream Pie Kush features flavors reminiscent of sweet cream, vanilla, and a subtle earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Cream Pie Kush typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mohave Cannabis Co.
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
Notice a problem?Report this item