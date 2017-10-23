Mohave Half Oz - Sweet Tooth (I) - 14g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

"All Shapes. All Sizes.
——
Sometimes less is more, but this is not one of those times. The Mohave Half Oz boasts the same premium self-cultivated flower you all know and love in a bag sized just right to keep the good times rolling."

About this strain

Sweet Tooth is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian and Nepali. Sweet Tooth provides uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. This strain was awarded 1st place at the Cannabis Cup in 2001.

About this brand

Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
