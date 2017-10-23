About this product
Mohave Half Oz - Sweet Tooth (I) - 14g
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sweet Tooth is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian and Nepali. Sweet Tooth provides uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. This strain was awarded 1st place at the Cannabis Cup in 2001.
