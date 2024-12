A subtle minty aroma with sweet and tangy high notes, these cone shaped nuggets resemble a snow covered peak. The deep forest green and bright puffy pistils are smothered with a thick sparkly layer of sticky trichomes. Dense, hard, and durable you will want a grinder with this thick bush. A mellow grassy flavor with a hint of mint on the pull that leads into a very robust leathery exhale. This potent indica dominant hybrid gives a cerebral and body high with soothing qualities, making this a good option for relaxing and falling asleep.

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

