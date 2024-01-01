Mohave Reserve - Cream Pie Kush (I) - 3.5g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

A sweet and fruity aroma is carried to one’s nose on soft creamy high notes. From arm’s length the flower appears deep forest green but upon closer inspection the rich hue is created by the mixture of sparse pistils and dense trichomes spread across deep purple and jade calyxes. Dense, but easy to break apart by hand, making these nugs perfect for rolling blunts. A mellow cookie dough and lemon-pie flavor on the pull transforms into a robust earthy exhale. You may experience an effect of stronger gravity and feel inclined to sit on the sofa for the next few hours with this mellow and soothing indica dominant hybrid. Provides more distraction than direction and is a complete blast!
Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

About this strain

Cream Pie Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Cream Pie Kush boasts a creamy and sweet flavor profile along with a well-balanced combination of relaxing and uplifting effects. With a THC content of around 18-22%, Cream Pie Kush caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate potency experience. Leafly customers often report feeling a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and creative inspiration when using Cream Pie Kush. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Cream Pie Kush to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its soothing effects can provide relief from both physical and mental discomfort, making it a versatile choice for various medical conditions. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Cream Pie Kush features flavors reminiscent of sweet cream, vanilla, and a subtle earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Cream Pie Kush typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. 

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
