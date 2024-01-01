A sweet and fruity aroma is carried to one’s nose on soft creamy high notes. From arm’s length the flower appears deep forest green but upon closer inspection the rich hue is created by the mixture of sparse pistils and dense trichomes spread across deep purple and jade calyxes. Dense, but easy to break apart by hand, making these nugs perfect for rolling blunts. A mellow cookie dough and lemon-pie flavor on the pull transforms into a robust earthy exhale. You may experience an effect of stronger gravity and feel inclined to sit on the sofa for the next few hours with this mellow and soothing indica dominant hybrid. Provides more distraction than direction and is a complete blast!

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

