A sweet and tangy lemon aroma that leaves your nose feeling minty. The look is just as good as the smell. Frosty nugs, so covered in trichomes that the resulting color is closer to cream than green. These dense conical nugs have been cured to perfection. Nugs so good they crunch with freshness as it breaks down into a soft, dank mulch filled with sparkling trichomes. With just one pull you're sure to get a smooth lemony cream taste with a robust and resiny exhale that brings to mind diesel and asphalt, all while tickling your nasal cavities. A hybrid strain great for relaxing your mind and easing stress. This Mohave flower will give you peace of mind, any time.

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

