A predominantly spicy and gassy aroma with faint minty eucalyptus and citrus high notes. This flower is absolutely coated in trichomes, looking like it was blasted from every angle with fresh, sparkling kief. So dense that it barely gives when you squeeze it. If you're short on dice just cut a couple of cubes from this flower. No joke, you will want a grinder to fluff this puff. A subtle sweet and tangy citrus taste on the pull, followed by a diesel and earthy flavored exhale. Imagine the smell you would encounter if you were hiking in the middle of the woods and came upon a fully functioning gas station. A relaxing and balanced hybrid with mood boosting qualities good for any time of the day, or night.

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

