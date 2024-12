A creamy and sweet berry aroma with slightly spicy high notes this strain is truly a dream. Sparkling trichomes and bushy sprouts of dull orange pistils sit atop deliciously minty and emerald leaves. Nugs so crunchy and high-density you’ll want to break it down in a grinder, so you don’t lose any of that fluffy kief. At first taste, it is sweet and creamy on the pull with a prominent earth and tar flavored exhale. A euphoric onset followed by a soothing and mellowing sensation throughout your body, this sativa dominant strain is excellent for getting creative work done or just relaxing.

——

Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

