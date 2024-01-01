Mohave Reserve Preroll - Grape Punch (H) - 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

This well balanced hybrid welcomes you with a crisp and sweet fruity aroma with faint lemon high notes. The frosty fur coat of trichomes is so thick on this strain that the overall coloration of the flower is more of a cream color than anything else. The only other colors you can see besides the shimmering sand dunes of the trichomes desert are the deep greens of the margins and the fiery orange clumps of vigorous pistils. With a subtle lemon flavor and a leathery exhale, your mind and body will be at an equilibrium state which allows you to float through your tasks with ease.
——
Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

About this strain

Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mohave Cannabis Co.
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
