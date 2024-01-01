This well balanced hybrid welcomes you with a crisp and sweet fruity aroma with faint lemon high notes. The frosty fur coat of trichomes is so thick on this strain that the overall coloration of the flower is more of a cream color than anything else. The only other colors you can see besides the shimmering sand dunes of the trichomes desert are the deep greens of the margins and the fiery orange clumps of vigorous pistils. With a subtle lemon flavor and a leathery exhale, your mind and body will be at an equilibrium state which allows you to float through your tasks with ease.

Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

