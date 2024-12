High density nugs that crack like the bones of Chuck Norris’s foes. When using a grinder this flower fluffs up for the perfect bowl. This strain has very dark green margins, bright but thin pistils and a nice thick coat of terpenes that don’t fall right off the leaf when you break it down for a blunt. Light and fruity on the pull and the exhale is smooth and nutty. Very soothing effects this indica dominant hybrid has on the body makes it a good choice if you are experiencing pain.

Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

