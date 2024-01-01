A predominantly spicy and gassy aroma with faint minty eucalyptus and citrus high notes. This flower is absolutely coated in trichomes, looking like it was blasted from every angle with fresh, sparkling kief. So dense that it barely gives when you squeeze it. If you're short on dice just cut a couple of cubes from this flower. No joke, you will want a grinder to fluff this puff. A subtle sweet and tangy citrus taste on the pull, followed by a diesel and earthy flavored exhale. Imagine the smell you would encounter if you were hiking in the middle of the woods and came upon a fully functioning gas station. A relaxing and balanced hybrid with mood boosting qualities good for any time of the day, or night.

Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

