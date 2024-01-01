Mohave Reserve Preroll - Prism (H) - 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

When you first experience this uplifting strain, the aroma is sweet, sour, and gassy. Dark green with a white frosty thick coating of trichomes, this strain is a beauty to look at. Nugs are tight, and structure is dense. This well-balanced hybrid is citrus sweet and smooth on the exhale and offers an all-around good high. It’s uplifting and relaxing effects are perfect for afternoon sessions when you still have time to conquer your day.
——
Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

About this strain

Prism is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Cookies and Lime Skunk. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced combination of cerebral and physical effects. Prism stands out for its vibrant and uplifting high, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Prism typically boasts a THC content that ranges from 18% to 24%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling euphoric, focused, and relaxed when consuming Prism. This makes it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a strain that can enhance their creativity and mood while providing a sense of tranquility. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Prism to alleviate symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects can help manage these conditions, providing relief and improved mental well-being. Prism features flavors that reflect its parent strains, with notes of citrus and earthiness. This combination creates a refreshing and enjoyable taste experience for users. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy and mood-lifting qualities. The average price of Prism typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a relatively affordable option for cannabis consumers. Its appealing effects and pleasant flavor profile contribute to its popularity in the market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Prism, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this well-balanced hybrid strain.


About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
