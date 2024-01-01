An enticing and distinctly fruity yet creamy cookie aroma. This strain is frosty. Nugs are conical, with bright purple margins all sparsely dotted with small clumps of pistils. Dense nugs with strong stems are easy to dismantle by hand. Putting it through a grinder results in the flower breaking up into a fuzz so purple that it almost looks like dryer lint. The pull is a distinct sweet, fruity and almost buttery flavor, which opens up into an earthy musky exhale. This strain is a relaxing and balanced hybrid with mood boosting qualities good for any time of the day or night.

Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

